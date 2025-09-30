'The time is right': Former Burnley striker calls time on his playing career

Former Burnley striker Steven Fletcher has called time on his playing career at the age of 38.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish international has opted to hang up his boots after leaving Wrexham at the end of last season.

Since then, the forward has been weighing up his options before deciding on his next move – but he’s now opted to call it quits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fletcher scored 189 goals during his 21-year playing career, which totalled 749 appearances.

“After a lot of thought, I feel the time is right to retire from football,” Fletcher wrote on Instagram.

"It’s not an easy decision because this game has been my life since I was a boy, but I know in my heart it’s the right moment to close this chapter. When I look back, I feel nothing but pride and gratitude.

“I owe so much to all my managers and coaches, who taught me lessons not just about football but about life, and to every team-mate I’ve shared a dressing room with I’ve been lucky to call so many of you friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fletcher celebrates after scoring against Wigan in 2009 (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

After beginning his career with Hibernian, Fletcher first travelled south of the border to join Burnley in 2009 for a £3m fee.

Despite suffering relegation in 2009/10, Fletcher finished the campaign as Burnley’s top goalscorer and was also voted players’ player of the season.

He netted 12 goals in 40 games in all competitions during his one season in East Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following relegation, the Scotsman left Turf Moor to join Wolves in a £6.5m deal. He spent three years at Molineux before going on to represent Sunderland, Marseille on loan, Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City, Dundee United and latterly Wrexham.

He also scored 10 times in 33 games for his country.

Your next Burnley FC read: Supercomputer predicts Burnley's final finish following heavy Man City defeat