‘The same mistakes’: Alan Shearer shares Burnley concern following Newcastle United defeat

Alan Shearer has warned Burnley they must learn from their mistakes and fast after suffering another Premier League defeat.

Goals in either half from Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak saw the Clarets fall to a 2-0 defeat against Shearer’s beloved Newcastle United on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany’s men were well beaten on the day, but what was most frustrating was how avoidable both of Newcastle’s goals were.

Discussing the game on Match of the Day, Shearer felt Burnley caused their own downfall as they suffered a fifth defeat in six games, leaving them on just one point and ahead of Sheffield United on goal difference only.

“It was pretty standard and routine win,” he said. “It’s another clean sheet and I thought Newcastle did really well.

“But from a Burnley point of view, I keep listening to Vincent – and I know they’ve had a tough start against tough teams – but when I see them they keep making the same mistakes and they keep getting punished all the time.

“[For the first goal] it’s their throw-in, they play it across to their left-hand side to [Aaron] Ramsey. You’re at Newcastle, it’s the first 15 minutes of the game and you’re against [Kieran] Trippier, you’re not going to get that time to take a touch, turn and play as you want to.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United challenges Aaron Ramsey of Burnley during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley FC at St. James Park on September 30, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

“It’s a wonderful finish from Almiron, but he has to expect someone is going to put him under pressure. He can’t turn. He’s up against a fantastic player there in Trippier who is going to close him down.

“Newcastle knew Burnley wanted to play out so they didn’t allow them to do that. They man-marked them in every single position so that the only option they had was to kick it long.

“That’s what happens [for the second goal] but it comes straight back to them and it’s an error from [Ameen] Al-Dakhil. He makes the first error and he tries to make up for it and makes a second error. There’s no doubt about it, it’s a penalty.