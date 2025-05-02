The records Burnley are looking to protect and break on final day title showdown against Millwall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s not just a league title Burnley are playing for this weekend – they also have a number of records to protect and break.

Whatever happens on the final day against Millwall on Saturday, it’s already been a remarkable campaign for Scott Parker’s men.

The season could still get even better though, with the Clarets and Leeds United battling it out over the Championship title during the season finale.

As it stands, Leeds lead the way on goal difference, which is +13 better than Burnley’s. That means the Clarets are relying on a favour from Plymouth Argyle. If they can take points off Daniel Farke’s men, Burnley must be ready to pounce.

If both Leeds and Burnley win, the Clarets will become the first side in EFL history to miss out on a league title after finishing on 100 points.

Should Parker’s men finish on that total, it will be the second successive campaign at this level that Burnley have finished the season with three digits, having amassed 101 under Vincent Kompany in 2022/23.

The players of Burnley lift Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, into their air as they celebrate victory and subsequent promotion to the Premier League following the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United FC at Turf Moor on April 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

In fact, Burnley’s recent record in the Championship has been so supreme, they’ve lost only five of their last 114 games in this division.

But focusing on this season and this season alone, the Clarets have smashed all sorts of records under Parker, mostly defensively.

They’ve already matched the all-time English record for the number of clean sheets kept in a season at 30, which was first kept by Port Vale during the 1953/54 season. But the Clarets will be looking to hold the record all for themselves with one final shutout.

Having conceded just 15 goals in 45 games, the Clarets could concede a further 14 in their last game against Millwall and still boast the best defensive record the Championship has ever seen, which was 30 goals conceded prior to this term.

Chelsea hold the overall English record with 15 conceded under Jose Mourinho during the 2004/05 campaign, but that was from just 38 games, as opposed to the 46 Burnley will have played in the EFL.

Remarkably, Burnley haven’t conceded more than once in any league game this season. Such has been the strength of James Trafford’s defence, the Clarets even enjoyed a run of 12 clean sheets between mid-December and the start of March, a run of almost 19 hours’ worth of football.

Burnley have also lost just two league games this season and are unbeaten in 32. Their last defeat – a dreary 1-0 setback at Millwall at the start of November – came 181 days ago.

Should Burnley make it 33 games unbeaten, they will also match the EFL’s record, which is currently held by Reading’s 2005/06 side.

And finally, should the Clarets avoid defeat on Saturday, they will go the entire season unbeaten at home, while also boasting the division’s best away record, with 49 points from their 23 games on the road.