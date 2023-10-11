The race is on to secure the international future of Burnley star Luca Koleosho

The race to secure the international future of Burnley star Luca Koleosho is well and truly on.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 19-year-old has made a hugely impressive start to life at Turf Moor following his summer move from Espanyol.

The winger has started all eight league games so far this term and has arguably been the standout performer for Vincent Kompany’s men.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Koleosho qualifies to play for four nations. Born in the United States, he’s represented both the US and Italy at youth level. But he was also born to a Nigerian father and an Italian-Canadian mother.

The tricky wide man was called up to Canada’s senior side for a friendly and two CONCACAF Nations League matches in June 2022, but didn’t make his debut.

This summer, meanwhile, the highly-rated youngster was included in the Italy Under-19 squad that won the U19 European Championships in Malta.

What country Koleosho opts for remains to be seen, but Gregg Berhalter, the manager of the US men’s national team, has revealed he’s already been in touch with the Burnley man.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Luca Koleosho of Burnley chases the ball during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve had conversations with Luca, we are in communication,” Berhalter said.

“He’s also been with the Italy U19s team. He’s also eligible for Canada and Nigeria.

“What I’d say is he’s a great guy. He’s doing a great job at Burnley. I’m really happy that he came into the team and was able to get a starting spot right away, it shows what type of worker he is and how quickly he can adapt.