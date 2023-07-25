News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Julian Sands’ cause of death confirmed
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Exciting Espanyol winger & Italy Under-19 international becomes Burnley's eighth signing of the summer

Highly-rated Espanyol youngster Luca Koleosho has become Burnley’s eighth summer addition.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 25th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 12:08 BST
Read More
'Had options elsewhere': Burnley keeper explains why he made the switch to Denma...

The 18-year-old joins the Clarets for an undisclosed fee, penning a four-year contract at Turf Moor.

The Italy Under-19 international follows in the footsteps of Zeki Amdouni, Jordan Beyer, Michael Obafemi, Dara O’Shea, Nathan Redmond, James Trafford and Lawrence Vigouroux in joining Vincent Kompany’s men this summer.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It feels amazing to be here. As soon as I got the call from the coach, I knew i wanted to come here,” Koleosho told the club’s official website.

"We spoke about the way they would help me improve and get better as a player and I was just excited by it.

"I can't wait to get started now."

Koleosho made his debut for Espanyol in May 2022, before making a further five outings last season – including a substitute appearance in a 4-2 defeat to Barcelona.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Jeremy Sarmiento of Brighton battles for the ball with Espanyol's Luca Koleosho during the pre-season friendly match between Brighton & Hove Albion and RCD Espanyol at The Amex Stadium on July 30, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Jeremy Sarmiento of Brighton battles for the ball with Espanyol's Luca Koleosho during the pre-season friendly match between Brighton & Hove Albion and RCD Espanyol at The Amex Stadium on July 30, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Jeremy Sarmiento of Brighton battles for the ball with Espanyol's Luca Koleosho during the pre-season friendly match between Brighton & Hove Albion and RCD Espanyol at The Amex Stadium on July 30, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

He scored his first goal for the club on the final day of the season in a 3-3 draw against Almeria, a result that confirmed Espanyol’s relegation to the second tier of Spanish football.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While born in the United States, the wide man has represented Italy at Under-19 level and is also eligible to play for Canada and Nigeria.

Koleosho was called up to the Azzurri squad for the Under-19 European Championships earlier this summer, where they picked up the title.

Last year, he was called up to Canada’s senior side but never received his first cap, while he’s also represented the United States at Under-15 level.

Related topics:BurnleyItalyTurf Moor