Exciting Espanyol winger & Italy Under-19 international becomes Burnley's eighth signing of the summer

The 18-year-old joins the Clarets for an undisclosed fee, penning a four-year contract at Turf Moor.

The Italy Under-19 international follows in the footsteps of Zeki Amdouni, Jordan Beyer, Michael Obafemi, Dara O’Shea, Nathan Redmond, James Trafford and Lawrence Vigouroux in joining Vincent Kompany’s men this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It feels amazing to be here. As soon as I got the call from the coach, I knew i wanted to come here,” Koleosho told the club’s official website.

"We spoke about the way they would help me improve and get better as a player and I was just excited by it.

"I can't wait to get started now."

Koleosho made his debut for Espanyol in May 2022, before making a further five outings last season – including a substitute appearance in a 4-2 defeat to Barcelona.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Jeremy Sarmiento of Brighton battles for the ball with Espanyol's Luca Koleosho during the pre-season friendly match between Brighton & Hove Albion and RCD Espanyol at The Amex Stadium on July 30, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

He scored his first goal for the club on the final day of the season in a 3-3 draw against Almeria, a result that confirmed Espanyol’s relegation to the second tier of Spanish football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While born in the United States, the wide man has represented Italy at Under-19 level and is also eligible to play for Canada and Nigeria.

Koleosho was called up to the Azzurri squad for the Under-19 European Championships earlier this summer, where they picked up the title.