'Had options elsewhere': Burnley keeper explains why he made the switch to Denmark despite Sheffield Wednesday interest

The goalkeeper admits he had interest from other clubs in England, with Sheffield Wednesday among them as confirmed by their boss Xisco Munoz, but Peacock-Farrell felt this was the right move at this stage of his career.

“It’s an exciting opportunity,” he told Aarhus’ YouTube channel.

“I had some options elsewhere in England, but when I looked I thought it was a great opportunity to try something new – a different experience, culture and a new league and ultimately test myself and better myself, so it was a no-brainer to come here.”

The 26-year-old played his part in the Clarets’ Championship triumph last season, making 16 appearances in all competitions.

But he now finds himself down the pecking order at Turf Moor following the recent acquisitions of James Trafford and Lawrence Vigouroux.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Bailey Peacock-Farrell of Burnley warms up prior to the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford on December 21, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

With Arijanet Muric also part of Burnley’s goalkeeping department, the chances of Peacock-Farrell getting regular game time was slim.

As a result, he’s made the move to Aarhus, where he will be reunited with his former Leeds United boss Uwe Rosler.

Rosler’s men finished third in the Danish top flight last season and face an upcoming qualifier for the Europa Conference League, with the first leg of their second round tie against Club Brugge coming up this Thursday.

Peacock-Farrell is far from being guaranteed to wear the number one shirt with Aarhus, but he’s prepared to put up a stern fight.

“My ambition, like every goalkeeper, is to play as many games as possible,” the Northern Ireland international added.

“Ultimately I’m going to come and train hard, integrate with the group and work hard on the pitch. In the end it’s up to the manager to decide (who he picks in goal).