Vincent Kompany makes Burnley demand after crumbling to Chelsea home defeat

Vincent Kompany has told his Burnley side they must find a way to perform for the full 90 minutes against the best the Premier League has to offer.

The Clarets performed resolutely during the first-half against Chelsea on Saturday, taking the lead through Wilson Odobert before being pegged back in unfortunate circumstances on the stroke of half-time when Raheem Sterling’s cross deflected off Ameen Al-Dakhil and into the back of the net.

All five fixtures have come against what you would consider top sides, even if Chelsea had previously endured a stuttering start to the season.

“You play against a team, you can’t underestimate them,” Kompany said.

“When you do the analysis of teams, you realise you have what the public narrative is and then you’ve got what you see as a coach when you watch the other teams.

“They’re a team with an extreme amount of talent, a very strong midfield, three midfielders who are comfortable receiving the ball but work hard off the ball as well. You’ve got wingers in one-vs-one situations are always able to create something and pace up front and a backline and a keeper who are comfortable bringing the ball out.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, inspects the pitch prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England.

“It’s a top team. The fact that results haven’t come for them initially doesn’t change what you analyse when you see them.

“For that, we needed a repeat of our first-half but we weren’t able to do it. We gifted the goals and arguably even the goal we conceded in the first half.”

Raheem Sterling was the biggest thorn in Burnley’s side on Saturday, with the England winger having a hand in all four goals on the day.

Whether it was Vitinho starting the game at right-back or Connor Roberts coming on later, the Clarets never got to grips with the 28-year-old.

Having played alongside Sterling for four years during his time at Man City, Kompany wasn’t exactly surprised by the winger’s impact.