'Up the Clarets!': Burnley co-owner JJ Watt shares a Benny N’ Hot with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Burnley shareholder appeared on the hit NBC show on Friday night to discuss fatherhood and retiring from his beloved NFL, but also his love for the Clarets.
The 34-year-old even managed to share a Benny N’ Hot, although it wasn’t exactly to Fallon’s taste.
"You own a soccer team?,” Fallon asked.
"Football,” Watt quickly interjected. “You say soccer and you get kicked out of England.”
Watt added: “She [my wife, Kealia] is a professional soccer player, sorry I mean football. Jeez, I’m screwed. It’s over.
"But no, we’ve wanted to do this for a few years and we were trying to find the right club. We found Burnley, we went over there and we visited the town. It’s a very small, hard-working town with great people that just live and die with their club.
"We really, really love Burnley, it’s a great place.”
Watt went on to say: “I’m learning all sorts of pronunciations. I’m having to drink tea now, it’s a whole new thing.
"Every game in Burnley, we have a little thing called a Benny N’ Hot. Long story, but back during World War One the soldiers came back to England and one of the things that kept them warm in the trenches was benedictine and hot water, they just put it together.
"Now at Burnley with our matches when it’s cold and we need something to warm ourselves up, we drink benedictine and hot water.
"Jimmy, I don’t know if you’re aware of the term ‘acquired taste’, it’s an acquired taste.”
When Jimmy politely claimed the unofficial match-day drink at Turf Moor looked “fantastic”, Watt quickly shut him down, saying: “it’s not, it’s not.”
"We have a big match tomorrow [on Saturday] against Chelsea, so we say ‘Up the Clarets’.”
The two then said cheers to Burnley before sampling the French liquer.
After letting out a splurt, Watt told the audience: “It’s so good, it’s so good! You guys should all try it. It’s delicious.”
Fallon, though, wasn’t exactly impressed.
"Oh my god,” he said. “What does it taste like? Like a melted cough drop or something?”