Burnley boss Vincent Kompany makes 'unlucky' Chelsea claim ahead of Turf Moor showdown

Vincent Kompany believes it’s only a matter of time until Chelsea fully click following a stuttering start to the season.

As for the Blues, they recorded only their second win of the season on Monday night when they beat neighbours Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage.

Despite spending big under Todd Boehly, it’s been a challenging couple of years for the Stamford Bridge outfit – but Kompany believes there’s too much quality within the squad for them to struggle much longer.

“I’ve had the chance to put a little bit more work into it and they’re a talented side, really talented,” he said.

“The first question that pops into my mind is how unlucky they’ve been really.

“I get it, it’s always the case with big clubs you always have the pressure to get results all of the time.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: Mauricio Pochettino, the Chelsea manager looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on September 02, 2023 in London, England.

“When I look at their games and what they’re doing, I see a very good side with very good players.

“It will happen for them at some point no doubt, just hopefully not at Turf Moor.”

Despite the gulf in budgets, Kompany is only focused on the task that lies in front of him.

“I’ve obviously been a part of an environment where money could be spent when I was a player. Now I’m part of an environment where you’re not necessarily far from being the biggest spender,” he added.

“I don’t have one single point of complaint about it. For us, it’s just about aspiring to win games, aspiring to compete, that’s the exciting part for me. Whether they spend more or less, it doesn’t really come into my mind.

“They have fantastic players of course, I get that, but it doesn’t come into my mindset too much.