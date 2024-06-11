The EFL squad list rules Burnley must adhere to following their relegation back to the Championship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley will have to comply with the EFL’s squad restrictions when they line up back in the Championship next season.

The Clarets return to the second tier of English football after their stay in the Premier League was a brief one, suffering relegation after just one season with a measly 24 points.

With Vincent Kompany now departed, Burnley are now hunting for a new manager that will be tasked with returning the club to the top flight at the first attempt.

Like in the Premier League, Championship clubs are limited to naming 25 players. In League’s One and Two, clubs are only permitted to name 22 ‘senior’ players.

As it stands, the Clarets have 37 first-team players on their books, 38 if Charlie Taylor re-signs. The left-back is out of contract this summer but he’s offered renewed terms to remain at Turf Moor.

Eight of the 25 must be home-grown, a player, regardless of nationality, that has been registered with any club associated with the English or Welsh FA for at least three years prior to turning 21.

From last season’s squad, Josh Brownhill, Josh Cullen, Arijanet Muric, Dara O’Shea, Nathan Redmond and Jay Rodriguez all fall into this category.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Josh Cullen of Burnley looks dejected after Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest (not pictured) scores his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor on May 19, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Any player aged 21 or under doesn’t have to be included in the 25-man squad. However, any loan player – irrespective of age – must be included.

A player is deemed to be an ‘Under-21’ if they are under the age of 21 as of January 1 of the year in which the season starts. For the 2024/25 campaign, this is someone born on or after January 1, 2003.

For the Clarets, Owen Dodgson, CJ Egan-Riley, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Luca Koleosho, Wilson Odobert and Michael Mellon all fit into this category.

However, the likes of James Trafford, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Maxime Esteve and Dara Costelloe now move out of this category.

The club has 30 ‘senior’ players as things stand, five more than EFL squad rules permits. But as we know, departures are anticipated this summer.