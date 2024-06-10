The move to Germany had been on the cards for a week prior to that, meaning the Clarets have had almost three weeks to start their search for a replacement.

Steve Cooper was installed as the early favourite with the bookies but he’s since drifted out of the betting after reports emerged that the former Nottingham Forest boss was holding out for a Premier League job.

Since then, a number of names have been linked with the post as Alan Pace and the Burnley board look to identify a candidate that will be tasked with leading the club back to the top flight at the first attempt.

Here are the current favourites, according to Skybet:

(Odds were correct at the time of writing)

1 . Mike Jackson - 33/1 Took interim charge of the Clarets after Sean Dyche's departure during the 2021/22 season. Now part of an interim coaching team alongside Craig Bellamy after not making the move to Germany with Kompany.

2 . Steve Cooper - 33/1 Installed as the early favourite but has since drifted down the betting after it emerged he has ruled himself out of the running, with a potential Premier League return on the cards.

3 . Will Still - 33/1 Free to take his next job after leaving French side Reims at the start of this month. Linked with a few vacancies recently, including Lens and Sunderland.