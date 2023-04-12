News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim
10 minutes ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
15 minutes ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
1 hour ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change
2 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
2 hours ago Traffic police to roll out new cunning way to catch reckless motorists

The Bishop of Burnley the Rt Rev Philip North offers ‘warmest congratulations’ to Burnley FC following return to the Premier League

The Bishop of Burnley the Rt Rev Philip North has offered his ‘warmest congratulations’ to Burnley FC following their return to the Premier League.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 12th Apr 2023, 09:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 09:51 BST

A huge football fan himself, Bishop Philip said it was nice that a premier town once again had a premier football team.

“I am delighted to see Burnley promoted once again to the Premier League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
25 images of Burnley fans outside Turf Moor ahead of top two Championship clash ...
The Bishop of Burnley the Rt Rev Philip North has congratulated Burnley FC on a victorious return to the Premier LeagueThe Bishop of Burnley the Rt Rev Philip North has congratulated Burnley FC on a victorious return to the Premier League
The Bishop of Burnley the Rt Rev Philip North has congratulated Burnley FC on a victorious return to the Premier League
Most Popular

“My warmest congratulations to Vincent Kompany and all the players and staff at the club on the magnificent achievement of making such a speedy return to the Premier League.

“Since becoming Bishop of Burnley eight years ago, it has been my privilege to get to know the club and all it stands for really well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Burnley FC sits at the heart of its local community - literally and figuratively. Their amazing support comes from dedicated fans of all ages; it’s a real family club. I have also seen first-hand as Bishop how the club offers support to schools and community groups.

“Their journey over recent years has seen some highs and lows … but the club always bounces back. And now Burnley FC has put the widest smile on the faces of everyone in the town once again.

“As a long-term football fan myself, I’m aware of the power of football to bring people together and bring genuine pride to a local area.

“Burnley is already a premier town and we can now look forward to having a Premier League football team once again.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fans are still celebrating after the team earned their promotion after a one-year absence.

Related topics:BurnleyBurnley FCPremier League