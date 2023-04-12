A huge football fan himself, Bishop Philip said it was nice that a premier town once again had a premier football team.

“I am delighted to see Burnley promoted once again to the Premier League.

The Bishop of Burnley the Rt Rev Philip North has congratulated Burnley FC on a victorious return to the Premier League

“My warmest congratulations to Vincent Kompany and all the players and staff at the club on the magnificent achievement of making such a speedy return to the Premier League.

“Since becoming Bishop of Burnley eight years ago, it has been my privilege to get to know the club and all it stands for really well.

“Burnley FC sits at the heart of its local community - literally and figuratively. Their amazing support comes from dedicated fans of all ages; it’s a real family club. I have also seen first-hand as Bishop how the club offers support to schools and community groups.

“Their journey over recent years has seen some highs and lows … but the club always bounces back. And now Burnley FC has put the widest smile on the faces of everyone in the town once again.

“As a long-term football fan myself, I’m aware of the power of football to bring people together and bring genuine pride to a local area.

“Burnley is already a premier town and we can now look forward to having a Premier League football team once again.”

