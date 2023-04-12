News you can trust since 1877
22 images of Burnley fans watching the Championship leaders stamp their superiority over Sheffield United

Another capacity crowd watched the Clarets close in on the Championship title as they triumphed in the top-of-the-table clash against Sheffield United at Turf Moor.

By Dan Black
Published 12th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Burnley beat the Blades 2-0 on Vincent Kompany’s 37th birthday thanks to substitute Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s second half double.

The Icelander scored in the 60th and 70th minute to help the home side take control after the visitors were reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

Were you pictured inside the stadium by our pitch-side photographer?

Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Sheffield United - Monday 10th April 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - admin@camerasport.com - www.camerasport.comFans Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Sheffield United - Monday 10th April 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - admin@camerasport.com - www.camerasport.com

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

