22 images of Burnley fans watching the Championship leaders stamp their superiority over Sheffield United

Another capacity crowd watched the Clarets close in on the Championship title as they triumphed in the top-of-the-table clash against Sheffield United at Turf Moor.
Burnley beat the Blades 2-0 on Vincent Kompany’s 37th birthday thanks to substitute Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s second half double.
The Icelander scored in the 60th and 70th minute to help the home side take control after the visitors were reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.
Were you pictured inside the stadium by our pitch-side photographer?
