25 images of Burnley fans outside Turf Moor ahead of top two Championship clash with Sheffield United

Burnley supporters returned to Turf Moor for the top-of-the-table clash with fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield United.

The Clarets restored their Premier League status on Good Friday when beating Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough 2-1 at the Riverside.

Vincent Kompany’s side will take another step towards clinching the Championship title by preserving their unbeaten home record against the Blades.

The table toppers will be looking to avenge the 5-2 defeat at Bramall Lane in November on Kompany’s 37th birthday.

Were you pictured outside the stadium ahead of kick-off?

1 . 1 Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor for the top of the table Championship clash with Sheffield United. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

