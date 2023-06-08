News you can trust since 1877
The big Burnley FC survey: Your thoughts on Vincent Kompany, transfers and more after title triumph

The season is over, Burnley are back in the Premier League, and things are on the up – so we want to hear from you to give your thoughts on the season.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 8th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Read More
How many miles Burnley fans will cover in the Premier League - with trips to Bri...

The Clarets stormed to the Championship title in Vincent Kompany’s first season in charge, amassing 101 points along the way and losing just three times.

The mood among the fanbase is understandably jubilant, which is in stark contrast to how we were all feeling 12 months ago following relegation from the top flight – ending the club’s six-year stay in the Premier League.

Today we’re launching the Big Burnley FC Survey to see how you felt about the campaign just gone, your hopes for the summer and also the long-term future of your football club. You can check it out here.

Kompany’s men have already returned for pre-season training, just FOUR weeks on from their final game of the 2022/23 campaign.

Away from the pitch, how many new signings do they need? How much should they spend? And what, if anything, do you think needs to change?

Get involved and let us know…

The Clarets return to the top flight after their sensational title winThe Clarets return to the top flight after their sensational title win
Click this link to see the survey and give us your thoughts on the season that was and what’s to come

