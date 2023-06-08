The big Burnley FC survey: Your thoughts on Vincent Kompany, transfers and more after title triumph

The Clarets stormed to the Championship title in Vincent Kompany’s first season in charge, amassing 101 points along the way and losing just three times.

The mood among the fanbase is understandably jubilant, which is in stark contrast to how we were all feeling 12 months ago following relegation from the top flight – ending the club’s six-year stay in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today we’re launching the Big Burnley FC Survey to see how you felt about the campaign just gone, your hopes for the summer and also the long-term future of your football club. You can check it out here.

Kompany’s men have already returned for pre-season training, just FOUR weeks on from their final game of the 2022/23 campaign.

Away from the pitch, how many new signings do they need? How much should they spend? And what, if anything, do you think needs to change?

Get involved and let us know…