How many miles Burnley fans will cover in the Premier League - with trips to Brighton & Bournemouth on the horizon
The total distance for Burnley’s return trips next season totals 6,404 miles, which averages out at 337 miles per match.
It’s roughly the same distance as travelling from the UK to Cambodia.
This is compared to the 6,182 miles Burnley fans travelled in the Championship last season – and that’s with four more away games than the Clarets will have back in the Premier League.
The average in the second tier worked out as 269 miles per match.
Burnley’s furthest trip back in the top flight will be to Brighton’s Amex Stadium, which is 296 miles away from Turf Moor. This is closely followed by Bournemouth at 293.
Vincent Kompany’s side will also have no fewer than seven trips to the capital next season, with Premier League newcomers Luton Town also situated just outside London.
At the other end of the spectrum, Manchester City’s Etihad is the shortest trip of the season at just 26 miles, shortly followed by Manchester United at 32.
The Manchester clubs are two of five trips under 100 miles.
BURNLEY’S PREMIER LEAGUE AWAY TRIPS IN 2023/24
Brighton - 296 miles
Bournemouth - 293 miles
Crystal Palace - 273 miles
West Ham - 253 miles
Chelsea - 245 miles
Fulham - 245 miles
Brentford - 241 miles
Arsenal - 235 miles
Tottenham - 234 miles
Luton Town - 205 miles
Aston Villa - 123 miles
Newcastle United - 118 miles
Wolves - 112 miles
Nottingham Forest - 103 miles
Sheffield United - 63 miles
Liverpool - 54 miles
Everton - 51 miles
Manchester United - 32 miles
Manchester City - 26 miles
Total mileage: 3,202 or 6,404 there and back (mileage calculated using AA Route Planner)