How many miles Burnley fans will cover in the Premier League - with trips to Brighton & Bournemouth on the horizon

Burnley fans that attend all 19 Premier League away games will have marginally more miles to cover next season.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read
Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen considers his next steps amid talk of £15m Burnley bid

The total distance for Burnley’s return trips next season totals 6,404 miles, which averages out at 337 miles per match.

It’s roughly the same distance as travelling from the UK to Cambodia.

This is compared to the 6,182 miles Burnley fans travelled in the Championship last season – and that’s with four more away games than the Clarets will have back in the Premier League.

The average in the second tier worked out as 269 miles per match.

Burnley’s furthest trip back in the top flight will be to Brighton’s Amex Stadium, which is 296 miles away from Turf Moor. This is closely followed by Bournemouth at 293.

Vincent Kompany’s side will also have no fewer than seven trips to the capital next season, with Premier League newcomers Luton Town also situated just outside London.

Burnley fans have plenty of trips to look forward to back in the top flight
Burnley fans have plenty of trips to look forward to back in the top flight
At the other end of the spectrum, Manchester City’s Etihad is the shortest trip of the season at just 26 miles, shortly followed by Manchester United at 32.

The Manchester clubs are two of five trips under 100 miles.

BURNLEY’S PREMIER LEAGUE AWAY TRIPS IN 2023/24

Brighton - 296 miles

Bournemouth - 293 miles

Crystal Palace - 273 miles

West Ham - 253 miles

Chelsea - 245 miles

Fulham - 245 miles

Brentford - 241 miles

Arsenal - 235 miles

Tottenham - 234 miles

Luton Town - 205 miles

Aston Villa - 123 miles

Newcastle United - 118 miles

Wolves - 112 miles

Nottingham Forest - 103 miles

Sheffield United - 63 miles

Liverpool - 54 miles

Everton - 51 miles

Manchester United - 32 miles

Manchester City - 26 miles

Total mileage: 3,202 or 6,404 there and back (mileage calculated using AA Route Planner)

