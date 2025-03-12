'That's the reason': Lyle Foster update after Burnley striker comes off injured against West Brom

Burnley will have to assess Lyle Foster after the striker picked up an injury during the midweek draw against West Brom.

After coming on as a second-half substitute, the 24-year-old only remained on the pitch for around 25 minutes before being replaced by Ashley Barnes.

While first-team coach Mike Jackson doesn’t believe the issue is too serious, suggesting he could have played on had he needed to, the forward will have to be looked at by the medical team before a decision is made on his availability for Saturday’s trip to Swansea City.

When asked what the issue was with Foster, Jackson explained: “I don't know, I think it might have been a bit of a dead leg.

“But at the time we only had one more spot in terms of subs, so if we didn't do it then, we'd end up with a man less, so we had to make a call from the side.

“Even though he might have been able to run it off a little bit, it was too close at the end of the game.

“We couldn't afford to go down to 10 men if he didn't recover, so that's the reason we had to make that decision.”

Lyle Foster picked up an injury against West Brom. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Elsewhere on the injury front, Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.