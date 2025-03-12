Verdict: Only one star of the show as Burnley's promotion push stalls against West Brom

Cast your minds back to New Year’s Day.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stoke City were the visitors to Turf Moor and their travelling contingent prompted some chuckles among the home faithful when they belted out the chant: “Gavin Ward, it’s all about you” before the game had even kicked off. Clearly there was some prior history.

But there was no laughter among the Burnley contingent on this occasion as the official delivered on his seemingly burgeoning reputation of making himself, rather than the 22 players on the pitch, the star of the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now I should make it clear, Burnley’s failure to record a victory that would have seen them go top had nothing to do with Ward, even with the late penalty shout. A 1-1 draw was more than fair. Either side could easily have nicked it, but a point apiece felt right.

But the fact Ward drew the ire and angst of both sets of fans proves what a poor game he had.

I tend not to offer too much criticism of referees, it’s an impossible job and you’re never going to please everyone. But this isn’t a first with Ward, he’s well-known for taking centre stage.

From his first blow of the whistle to the last, literally, drama ensued. He never allowed the game to flow, pulling up players for the slightest contact and awarding free-kicks whenever a player went to ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee Gavin Ward leaves the field at full time. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans will have a list of aggrievements, whether it’s the two red cards flashed at the final whistle, his refusal to award a penalty for a late handball or him ignoring John Swift moving his free-kick a couple of yards back to give himself more space before he lashed home from 25 yards.

But that’s not to say Ward was one-sided in his decision-making, but the travelling Baggies were up in arms for much of the night too, often left bemused by a number of bizarre calls. Mowbray himself joked after the game that Ward seemingly had a yellow card “glued” to his hand.

Pointing the finger

It says a lot that this is the fourth Burnley game Ward has been involved in this season and he’s dished out three reds.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: Zian Flemming of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Josh Cullen during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and West Bromwich Albion FC at Turf Moor on March 11, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

There can be complaints with the Hannibal one following his stamp against Stoke, but the Clarets are certainly right to feel aggrieved about the two that followed on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unless an appeal is successful, CJ Egan-Riley – arguably Burnley’s player of the season – will now miss three of the club’s final nine games after his dismissal on the final whistle.

Burnley officials were told Ward didn’t even see the incident, which saw Egan-Riley trip, not kick, West Brom striker Alex Lankshear following a coming together. It was never violent conduct in a million years.

To make matters worse, another red followed – this time for manager Scott Parker – for daring to walk up to Ward in a calm manner to discuss the incident.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: CJ Egan-Riley of Burnley reacts prior to being shown a red card by referee Gavin Ward (not pictured) at the final whistle after the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and West Bromwich Albion FC at Turf Moor on March 11, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

It was fitting that a game involving no real major controversy, played out in a competitive but fair manner, ended in a melee. There was only one man to blame for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even stevens

Onto the actual football though, which is what we’re here to discuss, this was a big, big missed opportunity for the Clarets.

With Sheffield United drawing to Bristol City and Leeds United not in action until Wednesday night, Burnley would have gone on top with a win. But it never really felt like a victory was on the cards.

Baggies boss Tony Mowbray described this game as a “free hit” for his side in the build-up and made five changes, suggesting their focus was on Saturday’s game against lowly Hull City.

But don’t be fooled, they were well up for this and caused Burnley a lot of problems, especially early on as the hosts struggled to get to grips with their change of shape and aggressive, pressing approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: Referee Gavin Ward shows a red card to CJ Egan-Riley as Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and West Bromwich Albion FC at Turf Moor on March 11, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The visitors capitalised on that bright start, too, taking the lead with the aforementioned Swift free-kick – becoming the first side to score at Turf Moor since December 21.

At that stage of proceedings, Burnley could have no complaints. They had started sluggishly.

Yet within three minutes, they were level as West Brom keeper Joe Wildsmith gifted them an equaliser, fumbling a harmless enough Lucas Pires shot straight to Zian Flemming, who had the simple task of tapping home from a few yards out.

That goal seemingly woke up the Clarets and they were the better side for the remainder of the first-half, but were unable to complete the turnaround and edge their noses in front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second-half was another even affair. While both sides hit the crossbar, Jaidon Anthony for Burnley and Mikey Johnston for the Baggies, clear-cut chances were otherwise at a premium.

Missed opportunity

In many regards, with promotion rivals Sheffield United being pegged back late on, no damage has been done. It’s as you were.

But Burnley can’t continue to miss such openings, at some point they’re going to have to grasp their chance and force their way into the automatic promotion spots. Otherwise it’s third and a nervous wait in the play-offs.

Such is the ferocity of the fight for the top two, Burnley can’t draw too many more games either – this being their 15th of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In isolation, this isn’t a bad result at all. West Brom are a very good side, now sitting fifth themselves. They could well be a potential semi-final opponent if Burnley don’t pick up the required results to get themselves over the line.

Now Parker’s side need to do whatever it takes to get a result at Swansea, rest up over the international break and then go hell for leather in their final eight games. It’s all up for grabs.