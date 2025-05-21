'That's nothing': Maxime Esteve pinpoints the key ingredient to Burnley's success

A brotherhood and sense of belonging has been the key ingredient to Burnley’s remarkable 100-point campaign according to Maxime Esteve.

The Clarets will line up back in the Premier League next season after finishing in second place, losing out on the Championship title to Leeds United on goal difference only.

While there’s players with bags of ability within Scott Parker’s squad, Esteve being one of them, that talent will only take you so far according to the Frenchman.

“100 points is an amazing season, it’s a brilliant achievement from everyone,” he said.

“I’m so proud honestly. Not only of me, but the whole team because the dressing room is just amazing.

“It’s mental. Everyone speaks with everyone, everyone is friends with everyone. Throughout the season the atmosphere in the dressing room has been unbelievable.

“I believe this is the key to success, honestly. You can be a good footballer but if you are not in a good spirit in the dressing room, that’s nothing.

Maxime Esteve and Marcus Edwards of Burnley pose for a photo with the Sky Bet Championship runners up trophy, after the teams 3-1 victory in the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Millwall FC at Turf Moor on May 03, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“We were a new team when we started the season, but if you see the achievement at the end of the season, it’s so brilliant.”

Despite a stodgy start to the campaign, where Burnley struggled for goals, not once did the players lose sight of the long-term goal.

“I think it’s the words of the gaffer,” Esteve added. “The gaffer speaks every time about the regularity and the continuity. The consistency is absolutely amazing.

“I think the mentality from everyone is to win every game and the will not to lose, which is brilliant.”

The season did end on something of a disappointing note, as Burnley missed out on the title despite their final day 3-1 win against Millwall.

It looked as though Parker’s men were heading for the summit, but Leeds scored a last-gasp winner at Plymouth Argyle to snatch away the trophy.

Esteve said: “That was the most important thing [to win the game]. We are equal on points with Leeds, so that’s brilliant for them, full credit, because both teams played an amazing season.

“We get 100 points and we’re still not champion, which is a little bit disappointing, but honestly it’s been a top, top season and I’m just so proud of everyone.”