‘Talked a big game’: Burnley co-owner JJ Watt jibes with Jamie Carragher after Liverpool defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The NFL great appeared on the CBS Sports Golazo show alongside Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry and Micah Richards ahead of the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Jamie Carragher is usually a regular on the panel for CBS’ Champions League shows, but he’s not flown out to the States with the rest of the crew.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, his place was taken by Watt, something the Liverpudlian didn’t seem too happy with.

Recording a video message for the show, Carragher said: “JJ Watt thinks he’s taking my place with the CBS crew…what happened with your team today? You should be more worried about what’s going on at Burnley, not talking about the Super Bowl.

“You got a little bit excited just before half-time when you pulled one back. Aren’t you supposed to be a defensive lineman? What’s going on with Burnley’s defence?

“What’s your influence at this club? You shouldn’t be in Las Vegas, you should be at Anfield now or at Turf Moor this week, sorting out that Burnley defence.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: J.J. Watt, Minority Owner of Burnley, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and West Ham United at Turf Moor on November 25, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by James Gill/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carragher then suggested his good friend Richards could defend his honour by challenging Watt to an arm wrestle, an invitation he swiftly declined.

Responding to Carragher’s barbs, Watt said: “I want so badly to be able to trash talk back, but when you lose 3-1 it’s very tough!

“Did you notice he talked a very big game from a camera very far away? He’s a very smart man that Jamie Carragher. He’s no idiot. He knows it’s going to be a little bit until I see him in person.

“But when I do see you in person Jamie, I’m going to do a bit more than just arm wrestle you, bud. We’re going to have ourselves a little aerial battle and I’m only 34 years old, so I’ve still got some gas left in the tank big dog.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is not the first time Watt and Carragher have come head to head.