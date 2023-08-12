Watch Burnley shareholder & NFL legend JJ Watt tackle ex-Liverpool man Jamie Carragher

Burnley shareholder JJ Watt produced an NFL-style tackle on Jamie Carragher prior to Friday night’s game against Manchester City.

The Liverpudlian was on punditry duty for Sky Sports for the 2023/24 Premier League curtain raiser last night, which saw the Clarets make their return to the top flight against the reigning champions.

Watt, a minority shareholder at the club, was invited on for a quick chat prior to kick-off – and things soon turned physical.

Carragher, while clutching an American football, told Watt: “You’re a big star in the NFL, I’ve been watching The Quarterback – a brilliant show – and I know your job is to sack the quarterback.

“I’m going to be the wide receiver…”

But before Carragher could finish, Watt interjected: “No, I want you to be the quarterback. I think there’s a lot of people at home who want you to be the quarterback as well.”

Carragher, pointing to fellow pundit Gary Neville, said: “You’re the wide receiver, come on.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: J.J. Watt is interviewed prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The former Liverpool and England defender soon made his way onto the Turf Moor pitch and threw the ball to Neville, with Watt charging towards Carragher to tackle him - prompting cheers from the Burnley fans watching.

Presenter Kelly Cates said: “Only someone properly talented like that could do that and not injure Jamie! But the crowd certainly enjoyed it,” presenter Kelly Cates said.

Watt concluded: “I’m going to get yelled at by Vince, the pitch is ruined. I hope I didn’t break a rib.”

Watt and his wife Kealia, an American soccer player, made the trip over from the States to watch Burnley’s first game of the season.

While the game ultimately ended in disappointment, with Kompany’s side losing 3-0, Watt still managed to enjoy the experience.

“City are an extremely impressive squad and Haaland is a special talent,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Proud of the boys and thoroughly impressed by the supporters and atmosphere at Turf Moor tonight.

“Onward and upward. Up The Clarets!”