Swansea City v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as promotion race hots up

Burnley make the long trip to South Wales to face Swansea City in their final fixture before the March international break.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker’s side, who are unbeaten in 24 league games, will be looking to get back to winning ways after being held to a 1-1 draw by West Brom in midweek.

That result saw the Clarets remain two points adrift of second place after Sheffield United were also held, drawing 1-1 with Bristol City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clarets face a Swansea side that are led by caretaker boss Alan Sheehan after Luke Williams was axed last month.

Sheehan has faced four games so far, winning two, drawing one and losing one - with that defeat coming away to Watford on Wednesday night.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

LLANELLI, WALES - DECEMBER 08: A general view of the outside of the Swansea.Com Stadium (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

The match is being held at the Swansea.com stadium, on Saturday, March 15. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

No, the game falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

CJ Egan-Riley will be available for Burnley after the red card he received during Tuesday’s game with West Brom was successfully rescinded.

Elsewhere, the Clarets will make a late call on Lyle Foster’s availability after the striker suffered a dead leg on Tuesday.

Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Swansea, Burnley man Hannes Delcroix is ineligible to face his parent club, while Harry Darling is a fitness doubt. Myles Peart-Harris and Kristian Pedersen are both out injured.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“They’ve definitely changed a little bit [since the change in manager] in terms of the way they play and the way they go about things.

“I think there's probably been a bit of a shift, but there's not a massive volume of games to go on.

“There are some clear differences, but as always, we'll try and prep the best we can. Again, we just need to bring our best version of ourselves at the weekend to get a result.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the predicted teams?

Swansea: Vigouroux, Key, Naughton, Cabango, Tymon, O'Brien, Franco; Ronald, Cullen, Eom, Vipotnik

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley/Worrall, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming

Who is the referee?

Oliver Langford. He’s overseen 23 games so far this season, dishing out 78 yellow cards and two reds. He took charge of Burnley’s away wins at Stoke City and Sheffield United this season.

What are the latest odds?

Swansea: 13/5

Draw: 21/10

Burnley: 11/10

Odds according to SkyBet.