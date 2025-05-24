Sunderland shock Sheffield United to join Burnley and Leeds United in the Premier League

Burnley will be joined by Sunderland in the Premier League next season after the Black Cats sprung a shock to beat Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final.

Regis Le Bris’ side were the underdogs heading into this afternoon’s Wembley showpiece after finishing the regular season 14 points behind Sheffield United.

But Sunderland came from behind to inflict a 2-1 defeat on Chris Wilder’s men thanks to Tom Watson’s dramatic last-gasp minute winner.

The goal owed a lot to a costly mistake from Kieffer Moore, who gave the ball away in the 95th minute of the game.

Burnley midfielder Josh Laurent watched on from the Sheffield United end in support of his former Stoke City teammate Tyreece Campbell, who opened the scoring for the side that finished third on 90 points.

But Sunderland levelled through Eliezer Mayenda before Watson struck right at the death to seal the Black Cats’ return to the Premier League after an eight-year absence.

It’s more play-off heartache for Sheffield United, who have lost all five of their previous finals. This is also the 10th time they’ve failed to win promotion despite qualifying through the play-offs.

Tom Watson celebrates after scoring Sunderland's last-gasp winner (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Sunderland will now look forward to joining Burnley and Leeds United in the top flight after they both finished the season on 100 points to clinch automatic promotion.

Leeds pipped the Clarets to the league title courtesy of a stoppage-time winner to beat Plymouth Argyle after Burnley had convincingly beat Millwall 3-1 on the final day of the season.

Fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season will be released at 9am on Wednesday, June 18.