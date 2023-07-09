Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray addresses the future of Burnley-linked Jack Clarke

The 22-year-old has been the subject of firm interest from Vincent Kompany’s side over recent weeks.

Clarke scored twice in friendly action on Saturday as Sunderland beat South Shields 4-3.

Speaking after the game, his Black Cats boss admitted there are no guarantees over the former Leeds United winger’s future.

"First of all I thought today he played extraordinarily well," Mowbray told our sister paper, the Sunderland Echo.

"He hit the bar two or three times, he scored two goals.

"The talent is obviously there. When you look on a football pitch that has a lot of young players on it, it's the Patrick Roberts' and Jack Clarke's that just make a difference in football matches. We need individual talent. Last year we had Amad (Diallo) to help with that.

"As we did with the team last year, we kept the team pretty solid, were brave in possession and got it to the front players, who could damage the opposition. Jack Clarke can obviously do that in this division.

"I think 11 goals and 13 assists last year, it's a real improvement for him and the test for us would be to get more from him this year.

"My conversation with him – and again, I don't get overly involved with what goes on behind the scenes – he said to me he loves playing here, he's in no rush to leave but if that's what pans out, he's a footballer, if he moves he moves.

"He's not stamping his feet or being petulant or creating a problem in training. He's working hard and enjoys his football."

Premier League rivals Brentford and Crystal Palace have also been linked with the winger following an impressive season at the Stadium of Light.