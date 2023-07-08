News you can trust since 1877
Burnley's early Premier League fixtures against Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest & Manchester United moved

Three of Burnley’s opening Premier League fixtures have been rearranged.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 8th Jul 2023, 10:19 BST- 2 min read
The Clarets make their return to the top flight next season after storming to the Championship title under Vincent Kompany.

Their opening fixture, a home game against reigning champions Manchester City, had already been pencilled in for Friday, August 11 (8pm kick-off) after being selected for Sky Sports coverage.

Three further games have now been moved following further picks by Sky and the newly-rebranded TNT Sports, formerly BT Sport.

The Clarets’ second home game of the season against Aston Villa has been moved back a day to Sunday, August 27 (2pm kick-off).

This is due to Villa’s participation in the UEFA Conference League the previous Thursday.

The following month, Kompany’s side will now face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Monday, September 18 (7.45pm kick-off), two days later than originally planned.

Two of Burnley's early fixtures will be screened live on TVTwo of Burnley's early fixtures will be screened live on TV
Burnley’s home game against Manchester United will remain on Saturday, September 23, but the kick-off time has been pushed back to 8pm having been selected for coverage on TNT Sports.

Burnley’s first away game of the campaign, the trip to fellow newly promoted side Luton Town, remains a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, August 19.

August & September fixtures

Friday, August 11 - Burnley v Manchester City (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports

Saturday, August 19 - Luton Town v Burnley (3pm kick-ff)

Sunday, August 27 - Burnley v Aston Villa (2pm kick-off)

Saturday, September 2 - Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (3pm kick-off)

Monday, September 18 - Nottingham Forest v Burnley (7.45pm kick-off)

Saturday, September 23 - Burnley v Manchester United (8pm kick-off), TNT Sports

Saturday, September 30 - Newcastle United v Burnley (3pm kick-off)

