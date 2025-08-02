Stoke City v Burnley: Team news, talking points and predicted line-up for penultimate friendly

Burnley head to Stoke today for their penultimate friendly of the summer before the big kick-off.

Scott Parker takes his Clarets side to the bet365 Stadium to take on a Potters outfit that are just a week out from their season opener against Derby County.

Burnley will have to wait another week for their first game of the campaign, which comes against Thomas Frank’s Tottenham. Prior to that, the Clarets face Serie A side Lazio in their one and only Turf Moor pre-season outing.

After splitting their squad for a double header last week, the Clarets were also due to play two friendlies today.

A behind-closed-doors game had also been arranged to take place this morning against crisis club Sheffield Wednesday, staged with the intention of handing out minutes to those players in need of them, such is the nature of Burnley’s bloated squad.

But that game has been scrapped owing to the Owls’ ongoing off-field crisis, which has seen the players go unpaid in four of the past five months.

As for the Stoke game, it will again be interesting to see which players aren’t involved after a number of absences last weekend.

The Clarets head to Stoke's bet365 Stadium for their penultimate friendly of the summer (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Owen Dodgson, Connor Roberts, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov, Michael Obafemi and Zian Flemming were not involved in either match during last Saturday’s double header.

Zeki Amdouni will certainly be absent, with the forward facing a sustained period on the sidelines after being forced to undergo surgery.

It will also be interesting to see how the Clarets line up, with Parker confirming to the Burnley Express he will look to be more flexible and adaptable with his formations for the coming season.

Burnley lined up with a back four at Huddersfield last week, winning 2-0, while a back-five Burnley side drew 2-2 with Shrewsbury Town thanks to Marcus Edwards’ brace.

As for Burnley’s opponents, Stoke have won one of their five friendlies so far this summer, a 2-1 away win at Crewe Alexandra.

They’ve been beaten by Shrewsbury Town, Brighton and Liverpool, while they held Premier League Wolves to a 1-1 draw.

Predicted starting XI: Hladky, Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Laurent, Hannibal, Edwards, Anthony, Foster

Pre-season so far

Fleetwood Town - 1-0 win (Marcus Edwards)

Wolves - 1-1 draw (Jacob Bruun Larsen)

Huddersfield Town - 2-0 win (Tommy McDermott and Joe Westley)

Shrewsbury Town - 2-2 draw (Marcus Edwards with both goals)

