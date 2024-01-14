'Step by step': Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana explains why he wanted to make the move to Burnley
The 21-year-old has joined the Clarets on loan until the end of the season, becoming Burnley’s first addition of the January transfer window in the process.
A relatively inexperienced striker, the Ivory Coast international is keen to improve under Clarets boss Vincent Kompany.
“I feel good, I’m happy to be here,” he told Clarets+.
“I’ve known Burnley for a long time because they’ve played in the Premier League before and this league is my league, so I know Burnley really well.
“Burnley for me will be a good team for me to progress. Also Vincent Kompany, I know him also and I’ve already seen a couple of games, so I think Burnley will be a really good team so for me it’s perfect to progress step by step.”
Fofana did pick up some game time earlier in the campaign, making 17 appearances for Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin.
The forward scored twice during that time, with one of those goals coming in the Champions League against Napoli.
“I learned so much,” he said.
“There it’s very tough, you have to run, run, run, run. If you don’t do it, you have to pay. But I also learned some things there.”
Fofana made his name in Norway playing for Molde, the side where Erling Haaland also made his breakthrough before joining Red Bull Salzburg.
The new Burnley man scored 24 goals in 65 appearances during his time there, while also producing 10 assists.
His form earned the frontman a £11m move to Chelsea this time last year.