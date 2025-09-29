Spot a Burnley supporter you know in these 30 photos from trip to the Etihad

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 29th Sep 2025
It proved to be another painful trip to the Etihad on Saturday for Burnley as they were beaten heavily by Manchester City.

Despite staying competitive for much of Saturday’s affair, the Clarets came away empty-handed after being well beaten 5-1.

Maxime Esteve was unfortunate to concede two own goals, while an Erling Haaland brace and a Matheus Nunes effort also saw Pep Guardiola’s men claim the comfortable win.

Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard was on hand to snap the Clarets fans sitting on the terraces.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

Burnley fans inside the Etihad Stadium for the Premier League fixture against Manchester City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans inside the Etihad Stadium for the Premier League fixture against Manchester City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans inside the Etihad Stadium for the Premier League fixture against Manchester City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans inside the Etihad Stadium for the Premier League fixture against Manchester City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans inside the Etihad Stadium for the Premier League fixture against Manchester City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans inside the Etihad Stadium for the Premier League fixture against Manchester City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans inside the Etihad Stadium for the Premier League fixture against Manchester City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans inside the Etihad Stadium for the Premier League fixture against Manchester City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

