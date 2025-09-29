Spot a Burnley supporter you know in these 30 photos from trip to the Etihad

Despite staying competitive for much of Saturday’s affair, the Clarets came away empty-handed after being well beaten 5-1.
Maxime Esteve was unfortunate to concede two own goals, while an Erling Haaland brace and a Matheus Nunes effort also saw Pep Guardiola’s men claim the comfortable win.
The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.
Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard was on hand to snap the Clarets fans sitting on the terraces.
Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?
Your next Burnley FC read: Former Burnley man seals shock free transfer following summer Turf Moor exit