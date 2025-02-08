Southampton v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details for FA Cup fourth round tie

Burnley take a brief break from their Championship promotion charge when they face Premier League strugglers Southampton in the FA Cup.

Their reward for their third round win against Reading was a long trip to the South Coast to St Mary’s.

Scott Parker’s men come into the cup tie off the back of a 19-game unbeaten run in league and cup, moving into second place following their 1-0 win against Oxford United in midweek.

As for the Saints, they ended their long winless run by overcoming relegation rivals Ipswich Town at Portman Road last week. But they still remain mired in trouble, sitting bottom of the table and 10 points adrift of safety.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Southampton’s St Mary’s stadium on Saturday, February 8. Kick-off is at 3pm.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: A general view as fans display a banner reading "Southampton Til I Die" prior to the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Newcastle United FC at St Mary's Stadium on January 25, 2025 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Is it on TV?

No, the game falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

This game is likely to come too soon for Josh Brownhill and Luca Koleosho, who have missed Burnley’s last two games with knocks.

Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor are all likely to remain sidelined.

Manuel Benson could feature to get some minutes under his belt following his recent return from a five-month lay-off, while January signings Jonjo Shelvey and Marcus Edwards could get their first starts.

As for Southampton, former Claret Taylor Harwood-Bellis will miss out through injury, as will Juan Larios, Jack Stephens, Ryan Fraser and Ross Stewart.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“It's a competitive game of football and it's a competition that holds a lot of value to me as a coach and one that we want to do very well in.

“We're on a current run of 19 unbeaten in all competitions and we're going into this game wanting to be ultra-competitive.

“It also gives us an opportunity to maybe freshen things up and to use the squad a bit as well and maybe Southampton see it the same way. I'm not sure, I can't speak for them.

“But fundamentally this is a competitive game. We want to go there and give the best version of ourselves.”

What are the predicted teams?

Southampton: McCarthy, Bree, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Walker-Peters, Welington, Smallbone, Ugochukwu, Aribo, Gronbaek, Onuachu

Burnley: Hladky, Sonne, Worrall, Humphreys, Pires, Bauress, Shelvey, McDermott, Edwards, Sarmiento, Barnes

Who is the referee?

Will Finnie. He’s overseen 24 games this season, dishing out 74 yellow cards and just one red. This will be the first time he takes charge of a Burnley game.

What are the latest odds?

Southampton: 3/4

Draw: 5/2

Burnley: 18/5

Odds according to SkyBet.