'Sorting out logistics': Burnley boss Vincent Kompany discusses impact of touchline ban for Arsenal clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Clarets boss will be absent from the dugout on Saturday afternoon when his side make their return to Turf Moor.

It comes after the Belgian was handed his third yellow card of the season during last week’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked how much impact his touchline ban will have, Kompany said: “I don’t know, I guess I’ll just have to deal with it.

“I’m still sorting out logistics but hopefully the team is prepared and believes in the fact a game at Turf Moor can be a good game for us.”

Addressing the yellow card after last week’s game, Kompany claimed it wouldn’t have happened had his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp not been shown one earlier in the game after becoming increasingly frustrated in the technical area.

When asked if he felt his punishment was warranted, Kompany said: “I’ve given up on trying to figure it out. You get punishment, you take the punishment, that’s kind of how I look at it.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Referee Chris Kavanagh shows a yellow card to Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on December 02, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the end I’m too focused now on the squad, on the team. I don’t prioritise individuals now, I prioritise the team collective and therefore I can’t dwell on it too much and I move on.”

Amid the ongoing discussion about potential blue cards, Kompany joked both him and Klopp would have sin-binned, adding: “Me and him would have sat in that dugout together at some point!

“The only thing I will always mention is consistency. If you look back at the whole season and you see consistency, then I have no complaints.