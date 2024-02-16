'Sorting out logistics': Burnley boss Vincent Kompany discusses impact of touchline ban for Arsenal clash
The Clarets boss will be absent from the dugout on Saturday afternoon when his side make their return to Turf Moor.
It comes after the Belgian was handed his third yellow card of the season during last week’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool.
When asked how much impact his touchline ban will have, Kompany said: “I don’t know, I guess I’ll just have to deal with it.
“I’m still sorting out logistics but hopefully the team is prepared and believes in the fact a game at Turf Moor can be a good game for us.”
Addressing the yellow card after last week’s game, Kompany claimed it wouldn’t have happened had his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp not been shown one earlier in the game after becoming increasingly frustrated in the technical area.
When asked if he felt his punishment was warranted, Kompany said: “I’ve given up on trying to figure it out. You get punishment, you take the punishment, that’s kind of how I look at it.
“In the end I’m too focused now on the squad, on the team. I don’t prioritise individuals now, I prioritise the team collective and therefore I can’t dwell on it too much and I move on.”
Amid the ongoing discussion about potential blue cards, Kompany joked both him and Klopp would have sin-binned, adding: “Me and him would have sat in that dugout together at some point!
“The only thing I will always mention is consistency. If you look back at the whole season and you see consistency, then I have no complaints.
“If you look back throughout the whole season and there’s a lack of consistency, then that needs to be fixed.”