'I've had time to look back': Ex-Hull City and Norwich City man recalls four-year Burnley spell

In 2017, Burnley broke their transfer record at the time to bring Brady to the club from Norwich City for a £13m fee.

While the Irishman remained in East Lancashire for four years, he was limited to making 86 appearances at an average of 17 per season.

But Brady, now playing his football with Preston North End, has good memories of his time playing under Sean Dyche.

“I loved my time at Burnley,” the 32-year-old said.

“I signed and had a few months bedding-in period which the gaffer liked to do with new signings so they could get a good feel of the place, so it was a little bit stop-start. The following season I picked up an injury.

“I think that injuries hampered my time there but it’s part of the game and part of learning as a player.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 29: Robbie Brady of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on December 29, 2020 in Burnley, England. The match will be played without fans, behind closed doors as a Covid-19 precaution. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“I have learnt from my time there and I’ve had time to look back at it – I really enjoyed my time at the club.”

Burnley were known for a certain style under Dyche during Brady’s time at the club, an approach that has since been turned on its head by Vincent Kompany.

While it’s been tough going for the Clarets back in the top flight this season, Brady has still been impressed with the way the Belgian has stuck to his principles.

“It’s going to be difficult when a whole club tries to change their identity, and he’s [Kompany] come in with a lot of his own ideas and he’s stuck to it,” he said.

“He’s brought in some fantastic players and they’ve not shied away from the plan set at the start [of the season], which is not easy to do in the Premier League when results aren’t going your way.”

Brady left Burnley in 2021 to join Bournemouth, but made just six appearances on the South Coast.

He’s since linked up with PNE, where he’s remained since 2022.

Brady began his career with Manchester United as a youngster and has also played for Hull City.