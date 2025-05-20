Son of Brazilian legend Ronaldinho let go as Burnley announce raft of academy departures

Joao Mendes, the son of Brazilian legend Ronaldinho, has been let go by Burnley after a single season in East Lancashire.

The left-sided player is among a raft of youngsters to be released from the club’s academy as Burnley confirm their retained list at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Mendes only joined the Clarets last summer following his departure from Burnley and made a number of appearances for the club’s Under-21 side.

The Brazilian prospect came through the Cruzeiro academy before signing for Barcelona Under-19s in 2023 following a successful trial.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Mendes also played for the likes of Flamengo and Vasco da Gama before linking up with Cruzeiro.

He’s not the only player to be released from Burnley’s Under-21 side. Alex Healy-Byrne, Will Hugill, Lewis Richardson, Basilio Rieno Socoliche, Jon Ander Vilar Robinson, Ryan Tioffo and Brandon Ly have also been let go.

In the Under-18s, Adam Abbas, Ben Jordison, Logan Carlin, Luca Jackson and Frankie McMahon-Brown will all move on.

Joao Mendes joined Burnley's Under-21 squad at the start of the season. Picture: Burnley FC

Extension options have been triggered on the contracts of Charlie Casper (U21), Charlie Veevers (U21), Joe Ashton (U21), Joe Bevan (U21), Tommy McDermott (U21) and Felix Chester (U18).

The club also remain in discussions with Murray Campbell (U21), Bradley Grant (U21), Noah Adekoya (U18), Zach Johnson (U18), Adam McCoy (U18), Oli Pimlott (U18) and Benji Wetshi (U18), who have all been offered fresh terms.

"Burnley Football Club thank all the leaving players for their contributions and wish them all the very best for their future career,” the club said in a statement.