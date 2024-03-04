Sky Sports Ref Watch panel split on decision to disallow Burnley 'goal' against Bournemouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trailing 1-0 midway through the second-half, Josh Cullen steered home from close range.

But referee David Coote ruled it out, adjudging Jacob Bruun Larsen to have been impeding defender Adam Smith at the back post before the ball ricocheted across the six-yard box for Cullen to tap home.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It proved to be a key turning point in the game, with Antoine Semenyo adding a late second for the Cherries in their 2-0 victory.

Analysing the incident on Sky Sports’ weekly Ref Watch show, former referee Dermot Gallagher said it was probably the right decision – a verdict also shared by ex-Liverpool man Stephen Warnock.

“I think there's force in this one,” Gallagher said. [He] climbs on his back. I expected a foul."

"Foul,” Warnock concurred.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 03: Josh Cullen of Burnley scores a goal, which is later disallowed, during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and AFC Bournemouth at Turf Moor on March 03, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

But Sue Smith wasn’t so sure, claiming there wasn’t a great deal of contact from Bruun Larsen on the Bournemouth defender.

"I don't know if this is,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are no hands [in his back], he's attempting to go for the ball."

Bournemouth were also a little fortunate not to be reduced to 10 men when Justin Kluivert, the scorer of their first goal, was only booked for a clear stamp on Josh Cullen’s ankle.

But once again Gallagher felt it was the right decision from the man with the whistle.

"He got a yellow for one earlier in the season so referees are being consistent,” he said.