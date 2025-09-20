Shock as former Burnley Women manager Matt Beard dies suddenly at the age of 47

Matt Beard, the former manager of Burnley Women, has died suddenly at the age of 47.

In a statement, his former club Liverpool paid tribute to their ex-coach, who led the Reds to two Women’s Super League titles during his time with the club.

"Liverpool Football Club is deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of former LFC Women manager Matt Beard,” the club said in a statement.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Matt’s family and friends at this devastating time.

“Matt was not only an extremely committed and successful manager, he was also a person of real integrity and warmth, who will always be remembered with genuine fondness by everyone he worked with at the club.”

Beard was appointed boss of Burnley Women in June, only to depart just two games into the new season – just 68 days into his reign.

Beard pictured after being appointed the new boss of Burnley Women in June.

The club said Beard has been placed on three month’s gardening leave with immediate effect.

It was subsequently reported in the national media that Beard had offered to tender his resignation so he could speak to Leicester City.

Beard’s arrival during the summer came after the previous permanent boss, Rebecca Sawiuk, had left the club by mutual consent in March after an underwhelming campaign.

The Clarets paid their own tribute, writing: “It is with sadness that Burnley Football Club can confirm Matt Beard has passed away, at the age of 47.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Matt’s family and friends.”

Beard enjoyed a long managerial career in the women’s game, first taking charge of Millwall Lionesses in 2008 and then moving to Chelsea Ladies in 2009.

He first joined Liverpool in 2012 and spent three years on Merseyside before joining Boston Breakers in the United States. He returned to England to coach West Ham United Women in 2018 and was then interim boss at Bristol City.

He returned to Liverpool in 2021 before leaving his post back in February.

