'Second opinion': Lyle Foster injury update given ahead of Burnley's clash against Norwich City

Burnley are exploring a second opinion on Lyle Foster’s shoulder injury following the striker’s setback against Derby County.

It’s still too early to say how long the 24-year-old will be out for after he was forced off during Tuesday night’s 0-0 draw, just three minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Scans showed Foster’s shoulder hasn’t been dislocated, but instead there’s an issue with his joint.

Providing an update on Foster’s condition ahead of Friday night’s clash against Norwich City, Parker said: “It's not looking too good at the moment, but we're still trying to get a second opinion at this moment in time.

“It's not as bad as we first thought, we thought dislocation but that's not the case, there's an issue with his joint.

“We're going to get a second opinion on it and see exactly where it is and whether there's still hope for this year or whether there isn’t. But there’s still a bit of hope there.”

If Foster is out for the rest of the season, as first feared, that will cause Burnley a big issue for their final game of the season against Millwall.

Lyle Foster suffers an injury against Derby County and is forced off. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Zian Flemming is on an initial loan deal from the Lions, so will be ineligible to face his parent club.

Parker added: “It will be [something I keep an eye on], yeah. It definitely will.

“I mean, like I said, it's still early to say. But for sure it'll be something that we'll have to look at.

“Obviously we've got Barnsey [Ashley Barnes] as well in that position, but it's something over the next three or four weeks that we might look at that.”

The Clarets have no new injury concerns to contend with ahead of the Norwich game, as Parker’s men look to reclaim top spot playing first.

Manuel Benson remains sidelined with an ankle issue, while Aaron Ramsey is due to continue his recovery with another outing for the Under-21s.

Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Enock Agyei and Mike Tresor are all likely to be absent.

“We're practically where we were the other night,” Parker said.

“We're in a good place, there’s nothing else coming out from the other night with any doubts or any concerns. We’re prepared and ready to face Norwich.”