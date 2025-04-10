Burnley's predicted final points tally as Leeds United go back top but Sheffield United slip up again
Scott Parker’s men are up first this weekend, returning to Turf Moor on Friday night to take on the Canaries.
The Clarets will be looking to get back to winning ways after being held to a battling 0-0 draw by Derby County on Tuesday night.
Leeds United returned to the summit with a 1-0 win at Middlesbrough, but Sheffield United lost for the second consecutive game with a surprise home defeat to Millwall.
Following the midweek round of fixtures, the experts at Opta have updated their predicted final table, including the expected points each side will accumulate.
Here’s the table in full:
Predicted final table
- Leeds United – 95.50
- Burnley – 94.79
- Sheffield United – 91.70
- Sunderland – 84.82
- Bristol City – 70.10
- Coventry City – 69.69
- Middlesbrough – 67.28
- West Brom – 65.12
- Millwall – 64.01
- Watford – 61.88
- Sheffield Wednesday – 60.59
- Norwich City – 59.31
- Blackburn Rovers – 58.50
- Swansea City – 57.20
- Preston North End – 55.29
- QPR – 54.60
- Portsmouth – 51.76
- Hull City – 51.03
- Oxford United – 50.04
- Stoke City – 49.30
- Derby County – 48.18
- Cardiff City – 48.04
- Luton Town – 46.13
- Plymouth Argyle – 41.51
