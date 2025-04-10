Burnley's predicted final points tally as Leeds United go back top but Sheffield United slip up again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley have the chance to reclaim top spot tomorrow night when they take on Norwich City in the early kick-off.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker’s men are up first this weekend, returning to Turf Moor on Friday night to take on the Canaries.

The Clarets will be looking to get back to winning ways after being held to a battling 0-0 draw by Derby County on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United returned to the summit with a 1-0 win at Middlesbrough, but Sheffield United lost for the second consecutive game with a surprise home defeat to Millwall.

Following the midweek round of fixtures, the experts at Opta have updated their predicted final table, including the expected points each side will accumulate.

Here’s the table in full:

Predicted final table

Burnley players thank the travelling Burnley support following the draw with Derby County. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Leeds United – 95.50 Burnley – 94.79 Sheffield United – 91.70 Sunderland – 84.82 Bristol City – 70.10 Coventry City – 69.69 Middlesbrough – 67.28 West Brom – 65.12 Millwall – 64.01 Watford – 61.88 Sheffield Wednesday – 60.59 Norwich City – 59.31 Blackburn Rovers – 58.50 Swansea City – 57.20 Preston North End – 55.29 QPR – 54.60 Portsmouth – 51.76 Hull City – 51.03 Oxford United – 50.04 Stoke City – 49.30 Derby County – 48.18 Cardiff City – 48.04 Luton Town – 46.13 Plymouth Argyle – 41.51