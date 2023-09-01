Second Burnley player seals deadline day loan switch as defender links up with Barnsley

Burnley defender Owen Dodgson has linked up with League One side Barnsley on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old leaves Turf Moor on loan for the second season running having spent time in League Two with Rochdale last season, making 18 appearances.

The left-back will now be out to replicate the success of former Claret Bobby Thomas, who enjoyed a strong season on loan with the Tykes last season before clinching a permanent move to Coventry City earlier this summer.

“Burnley Football Club can confirm that defender Owen Dodgson has joined Sky Bet League One side Barnsley on a season-long loan deal,” the Clarets said in a statement.

“Dodgson joined the Clarets in 2020 from Manchester United and has featured regularly for the Under-21 side throughout his time at the club.

“The 20-year-old made his senior debut for the Clarets in the FA Cup in January 2022 against Huddersfield Town before spending the second half of last season on loan at Rochdale.

“The club would like to wish Owen all the best of luck during his loan spell in Yorkshire.”

(Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Dodgson caught the eye for Burnley in pre-season when he scored their opening goal in a 2-0 win against Portuguese champions Benfica.

But when the opportunity arose for the defender to gain more valuable game-time out on loan, Dodgson couldn’t wait to get started.

“I’m very happy to be here,” he said.

“When the opportunity came about, I had to jump on it. I’m looking forward to the season.”