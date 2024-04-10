Scott Twine not focusing on Burnley future as he looks to end Bristol City loan spell on a high

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 24-year-old has made just five appearances for the Robins since making the loan move to Ashton Gate during the January transfer window.

The attacking midfielder previously missed eight weeks of action with a quad injury, but made his return prior to the international break and has since started Bristol City’s last three games.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twine, whose contract at Turf Moor runs until 2026, is now fully focused on ending the season on a positive note, rather than spending too much time contemplating his future.

“I’m not focused on the summer too much now, to be honest,” he told the Bristol Post.

“I’m just looking forward to playing as many minutes as I can and hopefully we keep our good form up.

“They (talks with Burnley) definitely haven’t started already, so I don’t know what’s the plan for next year yet, it’s something i don’t really like thinking about too much either.

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 29: Scott Twine of Bristol City applauds the fans after the team's victory in the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leicester City at Ashton Gate on March 29, 2024 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m here, I’m enjoying it and I want to play as best as I can and that’s what I’m trying to do.

“Even me now, 24, and it’s gone so quickly, the last six years in professional football. It’s crazy to think, really. I’m not someone who looks ahead too much, really, just try and enjoy being in the moment and every game that I play. Try and score, try and play as well as I can and that’s how I see things.

“I love my job, it’s all I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid – go out and play football. Obviously, it’s more serious now than when I was on the playground but I want to try and treat it like I want to just go out and enjoy it, and I know if I do that then I will play my best football.