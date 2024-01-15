Burnley's Scott Twine swaps Hull City for Championship rivals in loan swoop

Burnley’s Scott Twine has been recalled from his loan spell at Hull City to join their Championship rivals Bristol City.

The 24-year-old has played regularly for the Tigers so far this season, making 24 appearances in all competitions.

During that time the attacking midfielder scored four goals, with his most recent effort coming against Sheffield Wednesday on New Year’s Day. He’s also clocked up three assists.

But Twine has now been recalled from the MKM Stadium to join Bristol City on a loan deal until the end of the season.

There Twine will link up with Robins boss Liam Manning, who was also his manager during his time at MK Dons.

Twine admits that was a big factor in his decision to make the move to Ashton Gate.

"I’m happy to be here,” he told Bristol City’s official website.

"I’m looking forward to the rest of the season and seeing what we can do.

"As a team I’d like to finish as high as possible in the table. Get a few wins in a row in this league and you fly up the table, so we’ll see what happens.

"Personally I want to score as many goals as I can and create as many goals as I can and play as well as I can.

"Him [Liam Manning] being here was definitely a big pull. I played my best football under him at MK Dons, so I’m hoping I can do the same here.

"He’s told me about how great the club is, although I already knew that. It’s a massive club with a great fanbase and hopefully I’m going to enjoy every minute here.”

"We would like to thank Scott for his efforts during his time at the MKM Stadium and wish him well for the future”,” the Tigers said in a statement.

Twine made just 18 appearances during his debut campaign with the Clarets last season, having made the move from MK for a £4m fee.

The former Swindon Town man, whose season was hampered by injuries, did score a crucial free-kick against West Brom, which was one of three goals he scored during the club’s Championship title triumph.