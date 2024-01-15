Burnley boss Vincent Kompany not about to admit defeat despite painful Luton Town setback

Vincent Kompany insists there’s no chance of him admitting defeat despite Burnley’s failure to beat Luton Town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A win would have put Burnley right back in the hunt for survival while also dealing a blow to their closest relegation rival.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the setback, Kompany is adamant his side could soon embark on a winning run and has called on his players to use the officiating controversy as motivation to turn things around.

“We’ll keep focusing on our own performance, to do what we have to do. To give ourselves a chance to stay up,” he said.

“To be honest at this moment in time I don’t want to draw these types of conclusions because it’s admitting defeat and I won’t do it.

“But it has to rally us, if anything. It has to rally us to be more united, more together, more willing to go the extra yard and not expect any favours from anyone.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Luton Town at Turf Moor on January 12, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our story is still a positive story and okay, we’re a number of points behind Luton and the other ones, but we feel like we could put a run together.”

While Burnley weren’t necessarily at their best against the Hatters, Kompany was pleased with the way his side defended.

Hjalmar Ekdal in particular did well on his return to the side in the absence of Jordan Beyer and Hannes Delcroix.

“They’ve defended really well. If you talk about the game in general, it was a tough contest. Luton are a tough side,” Kompany said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had our moments so if you line up the chances of both teams, I thought we had some really good moments and really good chances.

“But in terms of the overall game, we could never control the game, we could never impose our game. They were more settled than us.