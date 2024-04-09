How many games Burnley's Dara O'Shea will miss through suspension following Everton red

Dara O’Shea will now serve a suspension following his red card during Burnley’s costly defeat to Everton at the weekend.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 9th Apr 2024, 08:00 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 09:22 BST
The Irishman was dismissed during the second-half at Goodison Park on Saturday after fouling former Claret Dwight McNeil as the last man.

Referee Michael Oliver brandished a straight red, rather than just a yellow, deeming the challenge to have denied McNeil a goalscoring opportunity.

The decision was criticised by manager Vincent Kompany, who questioned if McNeil would have kept hold of the ball as he ran through on goal.

Former official Dermot Gallagher, analysing the incident on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch, concurred with that view, suggesting a red was too harsh a punishment.

Unless Burnley lodge an appeal, O’Shea will now serve a one-match ban, meaning he will be missing for Saturday’s home clash against Brighton.

That presents an opportunity for another centre-back to stake their claim, with the likes of Hannes Delcroix and Hjalmar Ekdal both waiting in the wings.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Dara O'Shea of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 02, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Dara O'Shea of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 02, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Both Ameen Al-Dakhil and Jordan Beyer have been sidelined through injury for a sustained period of time.

Following O’Shea’s dismissal, midfielder Sander Berge dropped into the back four.

The centre-back is the seventh Burnley player to be sent off this season, the most of any side in the Premier League.

Liverpool sit second in that particular table with five reds, while both Sheffield United and Tottenham have received four.

Lorenz Assignon, Connor Roberts, Berge, Josh Brownhill, Anass Zaroury and Lyle Foster have also been shown their marching orders this season.

