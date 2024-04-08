Everton discover second points deduction punishment after beating Burnley at Goodison Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sean Dyche’s side, who beat Burnley 1-0 on Saturday, were initially hit with the 10-point deduction in November.

The Toffees lodged an appeal against the decision and an independent panel found the punishment should be reduced from 10 points to six.

Following a second charge, which covers the three-year accounting period ending in the 2022/23 season, Everton have had another two points taken off their points tally.

It sees them drop a place to 16th in the table and just two points clear of relegation.

For Burnley, their position remains unaffected, with Nottingham Forest – the side currently occupying 17th place – still six points ahead.

Had Vincent Kompany’s men won at Goodison Park on Saturday, in a game dubbed as a must-win and a six-pointer, they would now be just two points adrift of safety.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Everton and Burnley players hold a minutes applause in commemoration for the passing of former Everton player Jimmy Husband prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Burnley FC at Goodison Park on April 06, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Everton now have seven days to decide whether to lodge an appeal.

The Toffees said in a statement: “In January 2024, Everton were charged by the Premier League for breaching the permitted Profit and Sustainability thresholds for the assessment period ending 2022/23.

“The matter was referred to a Premier League Commission, which has today announced Everton will receive an immediate two-point deduction.

“While the club’s position has been that no further sanction was appropriate, the club is pleased to see that the commission has given credit to the majority of the issues raised by the club, including the concept of double punishment, the significant mitigating circumstances facing the club due to the war in Ukraine, and the high level of co-operation and early admission of the club’s breach.

“Everton remains committed to working collaboratively with the League on all matters relating to PSR but is extremely concerned by the inconsistency of different commissions in respect of points deductions applied.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to the Fan Advisory Board and other fan groups for their submissions during this process, and to all Evertonians for their ongoing patience and unstinting support.

“The club and its legal representatives have begun the preparations to appeal the Commission’s decision.