Vincent Kompany's verdict on Burnley's defeat to Everton, Muric error and O'Shea red card

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Despite performing well in the first-half, all of their good work was undone with the last action of the half when Dominic Calvert-Lewin capitalised on Arijanet Muric’s costly error.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley looked to fight their way back into the game in the second 45 but any realistic hopes of a comeback were dashed when Dara O’Shea was sent off.

Reflecting on the game, Kompany said: “You’d like good performances to always be rewarded with the maximum amount of points. That’s not the case today.

“There were some key moments again, but it’s football. They’re things that happen.

“Focusing on the manner [of their goal] has no real value because it’s been dotted around the season in a variety of ways. The big thing is: what did you do to give yourselves a game at Goodison?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Burnley FC at Goodison Park on April 06, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know the strengths of Everton and I felt the team handled it really well and did exactly what it needed to do.

“We frustrated the opponent and built some momentum in the game, but our momentum collapsed twice with moments of our own doing.

“I can’t for one second criticise the effort of the team and the idea to come here and play like this. People forget we’re a team that has just come up playing in a really important game against a team that has seen a lot of investment over the years.

“Sometimes the harshest thing is the result.”

Kompany, who has criticised the standard of refereeing in recent weeks, also questioned Michael Oliver’s decision to dismiss O’Shea following a blatant foul on former Claret Dwight McNeil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: The letter of the law says he should have been denying a goalscoring opportunity to be sent off. I’ll let you guys make your own judgement on that.