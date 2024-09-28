Scott Parker's immediate reaction as Burnley are held to a frustrating goalless draw against Oxford United
The Clarets controlled the game at the Kassam Stadium from start to finish, but were unable to take advantage of their clear-cut chances – with both Lyle Foster and Jeremy Sarmiento guilty of some gilt-edged misses.
At the other end, Oxford were limited to very little in front of goal, but despite their dominant display there was still a hint of frustration at Burnley’s failure to make it three wins in a row.
But in terms of their overall performance, it was arguably a better display than what they produced during their comeback victory against Portsmouth last week.
“I’m a bit disappointed and a bit frustrated in the end,” Parker said.
“Look, Oxford are a good side who have enjoyed three wins in three at home and it was a real dogged performance from them. They were a real stubborn team that we needed to break down.
“Today was always going to depend on our chances and when they came, we didn’t manage to score in those moments and that’s probably the frustrating part.
“While we sit here a little bit frustrated at not getting the three points, we still got a point and we move on.”
Despite winning all three home games this season, Oxford opted to pay Burnley the ultimate respect and sit off them.
In resulted in the Clarets dominating the ball with almost 70 per cent possession, but their cutting edge was found wanting.
“I was a little bit surprised [with their approach], butt full credit to them in terms of how they approached the game,” Parker added. “It was a disciplined performance and we had to try and break down 10 or 11 men.
“First-half, I thought we had a real dominance about us, shifted them and tried to make good opportunities. When the two big opportunities came today, for Jeremy and Andreas, we didn’t manage to convert.
“If they go in it’s a different game and I’m probably standing here saying what an unbelievable performance from us. That’s not the case of course, but we come out with a point.”
