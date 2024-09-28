Burnley dealt Joe Worrall blow as Scott Parker makes two changes for Oxford United test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scott Parker has made two changes to his Burnley side to take on Oxford United, with Joe Worrall a surprise absentee.

The centre-back has started every game since signing from Nottingham Forest during the back end of the transfer window

But the 27-year-old plays no part today, presumingly missing out at the Kassam Stadium after picking up an injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bashir Humphreys returns from his one-match ban to take Worrall’s spot in defence.

Elsewhere, Jeremy Sarmiento is rewarded for his impressive display off the bench during last week’s 2-1 comeback win against Portsmouth to replace Jaidon Anthony on the left flank.

The Brighton loanee scored within a couple of minutes to get the Clarets back on level terms, before Josh Brownhill won it for Parker’s men at the death.

Connor Roberts misses out for a third game running due to a knock he picked up on international duty with Wales, while Zian Flemming is also absent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Joe Worrall of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Blackburn Rovers FC at Turf Moor on August 31, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor all remain absent.

As for Oxford, they’ve made two changes to the side that was beaten 2-1 by Bristol City last week.

TEAMS

Oxford: Cumming, Brown, Vaulks, Moore, Kioso, El Mizouni, Nelson, Goodrham, Rodrigues, Dembele, Harris

Subs: Ingram, Long, McEachran, Ebiowei, Sibley, Dale, Leigh, Edwards, Scarlett

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley: Trafford, Egan-Riley, Humphreys, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Brownhill, Hannibal, Koleosho, Sarmiento, Foster

Subs: Hladky, Egan, Dodgson, Massengo, Laurent, Anthony, Agyei, Hountondji, Rodriguez

Referee: James Linington