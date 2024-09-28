Burnley dealt Joe Worrall blow as Scott Parker makes two changes for Oxford United test
The centre-back has started every game since signing from Nottingham Forest during the back end of the transfer window
But the 27-year-old plays no part today, presumingly missing out at the Kassam Stadium after picking up an injury.
Bashir Humphreys returns from his one-match ban to take Worrall’s spot in defence.
Elsewhere, Jeremy Sarmiento is rewarded for his impressive display off the bench during last week’s 2-1 comeback win against Portsmouth to replace Jaidon Anthony on the left flank.
The Brighton loanee scored within a couple of minutes to get the Clarets back on level terms, before Josh Brownhill won it for Parker’s men at the death.
Connor Roberts misses out for a third game running due to a knock he picked up on international duty with Wales, while Zian Flemming is also absent.
Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor all remain absent.
As for Oxford, they’ve made two changes to the side that was beaten 2-1 by Bristol City last week.
TEAMS
Oxford: Cumming, Brown, Vaulks, Moore, Kioso, El Mizouni, Nelson, Goodrham, Rodrigues, Dembele, Harris
Subs: Ingram, Long, McEachran, Ebiowei, Sibley, Dale, Leigh, Edwards, Scarlett
Burnley: Trafford, Egan-Riley, Humphreys, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Brownhill, Hannibal, Koleosho, Sarmiento, Foster
Subs: Hladky, Egan, Dodgson, Massengo, Laurent, Anthony, Agyei, Hountondji, Rodriguez
Referee: James Linington
