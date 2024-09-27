Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley are gearing up for a busy week with three games in the space of just seven days.

Scott Parker’s men head to Oxford United tomorrow as they look to make it three wins from three in the Championship.

Beyond that, the Clarets host Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle in their first midweek league clash of the season on Tuesday night, before another home game the following Saturday against Lancashire rivals Preston North End.

While Parker admits he has to keep one eye on what is to come next week, first and foremost it’s all about tomorrow’s trip to the Kassam Stadium.

“We focus on Oxford first,” he said.

“I’m not one to look ahead of this game, although I am mindful of what we face in the following week and the quick turnaround.

“Obviously Saturday-Tuesday is a quick turnaround but then we go again in the early kick-off against Preston, so we’ll have to have half an eye on that.

“But the main focus is putting the best team out there, building the squad that is best suited to the weekend’s game and trying to get the three points.”

Given the upheaval during the final few weeks of the transfer window, Parker has understandably been pleased with the free weeks Burnley have enjoyed up to this point.

“They’ve gone very well,” he added.

“I’ve said it before but it was another clear week where we could get some good work into the lads, go over a few things from the weekend and keep improving aspects of our game we want to improve.

“Clear weeks are good for us at this point where we are in our development. I know we’re only around the corner from a busy one next week, but it’s been another good week. The lads have been working hard, listening and building.

“These weeks are invaluable to be honest with you. When it’s a busy week with a midweek game you’re really just recovering, prepping and recovering again going in the next game, so the amount of work you can actually do on the grass is very limited and most of your work is coming in the meeting rooms.

“These weeks are really important for us to get some practical work into the team.”