Burnley fans warned about travel disruption following this weekend's Oxford United clash

Burnley fans travelling to the Kassam Stadium for Saturday’s clash against Oxford United are being warned about travel disruption after the game.

The northbound carriageway of the A34 near Oxford will be closed this weekend for continuing resurfacing work to be carried out.

It’s a route Burnley fans would typically use to get back to the M40 to travel back North. Clarets fans will be able to travel southbound prior to the game, but afterwards motorists will need to take a diversion.

The road will be closed from the Hinksey Hill junction to the A44 Peartree interchange from 9pm on Friday (September 27) until 6am on Monday (September 30).

This follows four overnight closures this week on the same section for the essential upgrade.

National Highways said in a statement: “We know that Oxford United are playing at home to Burnley FC on Saturday (September 28) with a 3pm kick off on Saturday.

“Home league attendances are expected to be 11,000+ and this is likely to exacerbate traffic in the area.

“We want all fans to get to the game on time and reduce the risk of gridlock for both local residents and travellers through the area. Please plan your journey ahead and allow extra travel time.”

National Highways also confirmed a signed diversion route will be in operation via the Oxford Ring Road.

