Scott Parker impressed with how Burnley's Luca Koleosho has performed since summer transfer speculation

Scott Parker has been impressed with the way Burnley’s Luca Koleosho has dealt with the summer transfer speculation.

Despite being linked with top flight side Wolves, Koleosho was one of a very select few of last season’s Premier League side that didn’t leave the club.

Since then, the 20-year-old has started the season brightly, scoring twice in his first five appearances of the season.

It’s not just on the pitch where Koleosho has impressed Parker though, with the winger going the extra mile on the training pitch to improve his game.

“There’s no denying there was that speculation there, which you’d expect for a young talent like Luca,” Parker said.

“When you’re a team coming out of the Premier League, you’re always going to be vulnerable for that and we saw that first-hand in terms of what happened here at the start of the season.

“This is a boy that stays focused, stayed on track and is reaping the rewards of that now in terms of his performances.”

Parker added: “I’ve been really impressed with him.

“As a coach, first and foremost you’re judging someone on their worth, their values and their work ethic because fundamentally as a young boy that’s your foundation.

“Of course the quality is your quality, but what I’ve realised in football that can only get you so far.

“He’s someone that wants to engage, someone that wants to work hard, someone that wants to practise his craft in terms of becoming better and becoming the finished article.

“Luca is far from the finished article and I say that with real excitement. It’s pretty incredible because I think we all realise what a fantastic player he is, but he’s the last one on that training field, always wanting to do more, always wanting to get better and always listening.

“Then on top of that we see the quality he brings. As I said after the Leeds game, there’s not many in that team or even in this league that can go and score that goal, travelling at great speed for 60 or 70 yards but then still having the calmness and execution to finish it. It’s why he can be a top player.”