'That does nothing for us': Josh Brownhill issues appeal to Burnley fans following last-gap win against Portsmouth

Josh Brownhill has called on Burnley’s fans to stick with Scott Parker’s team when they’re trying to break down stubborn opposition.

The Clarets skipper sensed some frustrated voices from the terraces on Saturday as they came up against a compact and well-organised Portsmouth side.

Parker’s men managed to get the job done though, coming from behind to record a 2-1 win thanks to Brownhill’s stoppage-time winner.

Reflecting on Burnley’s late win, Brownhill spoke of how unhelpful it can be when their patient build-up is met by dissenting voices.

“It’s huge and that’s why we have to stick together and that’s for everybody, not just us but the fans as well,” he told Clarets+.

“You could hear that frustration towards the end and that does nothing for us, that doesn’t help us at all. We need everyone to stick with us.

“We were creating chances, we were biding our time to go forward. We can kick it long, they can head it out for a throw and that would be even more frustrating, so it’s about waiting for the right time.

Josh Brownhill celebrates victory over Portsmouth at full time. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“It was late on, but that’s football.”

Brownhill sparked jubilant scenes at the death when his low shot somehow managed to find its way past former Claret Will Norris to creep into the corner.

“It was an incredible feeling. Not only to score but to get the result we deserved,” the midfielder added.

“Winning it late on makes it a bit of a better feeling. I’d rather it came earlier on but that’s why we keep fighting until the end.

“I want to give credit to everybody, because all of the players, all of the subs that came on, the staff, we all believed right until the end and that’s the way we play.

“We keep the ball very well and sometimes it can take that long [to find the breakthrough]. Sometimes you can hear the noise when we’re keeping the ball, passing it around and trying to wait for the right time, but we trust in what we do and that’s what we do on the training pitch.

“For everyone that stuck with us right until the very end, they deserved that.”