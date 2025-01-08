Scott Parker welcomes Burnley's free week ahead of Reading FA Cup tie following 'challenging' schedule
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Clarets ended a four games in 10-day spell with the 1-0 derby win at Ewood Park on Saturday lunchtime.
It means Parker’s side picked up a welcome eight-point haul from the four games over the Christmas and New Year period.
Considering three of those games came against promotion rivals in Blackburn, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough - the Clarets boss is understandably delighted with his side’s return.
Burnley now have the much-needed luxury of a breather before they turn their attentions to next Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie against Reading.
“I’m looking forward to it [the free week], to be fair,” Parker said. “I think everyone at the football club just needs to take some time and some oxygen.
“We’ve lost out on a lot of family time with what Christmas brings and I’m not complaining because that’s the work we do, but these players have sacrificed a lot. Everyone at the club has sacrificed a lot.
“We’ve been in working tirelessly to get points and play these games and rightfully so. These players now deserve a bit of time to regroup and get our thoughts back together before we get going together.”
While Parker will be keen to ensure Burnley navigate a way past Reading and secure their spot in the fourth round draw, he admits it’s a welcome sight to take a slight break from league affairs.
“It probably is a little break,” he added. “It’s definitely time for us to take a breath now, because we’ve all felt it. I’ve definitely felt it a little, coming down with a little bit of something.
“This has been hard. Maybe it’s because I took a year out before this job and I forgot what it’s like over Christmas, but this has been very challenging and I’m not the one running 12km every week like these players are.
“We need to take stock now and take a little break. We go into a cup game which we’re looking forward to and then we’ll reset for the league after that.”